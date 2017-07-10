This committee would assist Nzimande in assisting him with that task.

In 2012‚ Nzimande formed the first committee which was chaired by then vice chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal Malegapuru Makgoba.

Makgoba and his colleague at UKZN‚ Kesh Govinder‚ published a study in 2013 which found that it could take 43 years to achieve racial balance among staff in universities.

Nothing had since been heard of the work of the previous committee.

In a government gazette published on Friday‚ Nzimande appointed new members of the committee for a three-year term.

The list contains a number of well-known academics and representatives form society‚ including labour.

The committee will be chaired by Prof Andre Keet‚ who is director of the Institute for Reconciliation and Social Justice at the University of the Free State.

Keet and former University of Fort Hare chancellor Dr Mvuyo Tom are the two returning members from the previous committee.

New committee members are Prof Christine Winberg from Cape Peninsula University of Technology‚ Human Sciences Research Council CEO Prof Crain Soudien‚ Prof Pamela Maseko of Rhodes University and Prof Kopano Ratele of the University of South Africa.

Other members are commissioner of the Public Service Commission Dr Pearl Sithole‚ board member of the National Development Agency Sebenzile Matsebula‚ part-time commissioner at the Commission for Gender Equality Fundisile Nzimande and deputy secretary general of the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers Union Zola Saphetha.

Democratic Alliance shadow minister of higher education Belinda Bozzoli said the previous committee faded into oblivion in the past few years.