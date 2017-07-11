Politics

ANC-led Mogale City gets budget passed thanks to EFF, IFP support

11 July 2017 - 19:49 By Timeslive
A file photo of the ANC flag.
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

The ANC-led administration in Mogale City has passed its budget with the help of the Inkatha Freedom Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ the Democratic Alliance in the council confirmed on Tuesday.

The DA in the council said the move to pass the budget “undermines the people of Mogale City”.

ANC wins tight mayoral election in Mogale City

The ANC narrowly beat the DA to win back the mayoral seat in Mogale City after a marathon council meeting on Wednesday.
Politics
12 days ago

“This comes despite the DA walking out of the process‚ during the budget discussion. However‚ the DA will continue to serve the residents of Mogale City regardless of political affiliation and hold the current ANC executive accountable. The EFF and IFP's support in council to the ANC shows that it is committed to undermining the project of democracy and change in the country‚” the DA said in an official statement.

But it turns out that the EFF councillors who voted with the ANC are now in big trouble.

The EFF released a statement on Tuesday evening indicating that the councillors are likely to face repercussions for voting with the ruling party.

“The EFF has taken note of what has happened at the Mogale City Council budget vote. EFF Councillors voted together and for the ANC budget. This is the highest form of defiance of the revolutionary tenants of the Economic Freedom Fighters.

“Essentially‚ the mandate was that they should not vote with the corrupt ANC; that is they must not vote so that the people's money is put in the hands of the African National Criminals who do nothing but steal. These fighters went against resolutions of the EFF‚ rendering the non-negotiable cardinal pillar on anti corruption futile‚” the party said.

A formal report will be tabled to the leadership‚ based on which the leadership will institute disciplinary proceedings against them‚ the EFF said.

