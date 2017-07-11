SA Communist Party veteran Jeremy Cronin says the ANC is grappling with how to deal with the controversial Gupta family‚ who have a parasitic influence on the party and government.

Cronin‚ the SACP's outgoing first deputy general secretary‚ said the issue went to the very heart of the ruling party.

"The ANC is clearly hamstrung and paralysed in confronting the issue of the Guptas because it goes deep into the ANC itself‚" Cronin told TimesLIVE.

He spoke on the sidelines of the party's six-day 14th national congress‚ which is currently under way at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg‚ east of Johannesburg.

"We have got a very important responsibility as the SACP to help to provide a voice to many in the alliance but who find for one reason or the other that the structures themselves are not working‚ they are disabled by the factional problems that they have got. We need to make the link between the problems of state capture and the persisting problems of unemployment‚ poverty and equality‚" said Cronin.