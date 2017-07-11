Eskom cancelled its presentation at the eleventh hour‚ saying on Monday evening that the reporting is postponed "until further notice".

It has not given reasons for the cancellation‚ but Eskom auditors have raised red flags about serious reporting irregularities.

On Friday‚ the Mail and Guardian revealed that auditors SizweNtsalubaGobodo had reported Eskom to the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors due to serious irregularities in their financial statements.

Under the Auditing Profession Act‚ a reportable irregularity is financial reporting that covers up something that will cause a loss to the company‚ is fraudulent‚ could be theft or is an unlawful act or omission.

On Monday Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe told Bloomberg news agency the issues raised by auditors were regarding contracts given to a firm linked to the stepdaughter of former acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko.

The second issue raised was to do with the rehiring of Brian Molefe in May for three weeks before his reappointment was rescinded due to a public outcry.

Chris Yelland‚ a frequent commentator and publisher on energy issues‚ said: "We don't know why there is a delay in reporting results. Eskom is not explaining itself and this silence fuels speculation and rumours‚ but the cancellation is likely linked to the red flags raised by auditors."

Here is a list of some recent controversies Eskom has been embroiled in:

- Boiler tender worth R4-billion set aside

At the end of June‚ the Johannesburg High Court set aside a R4-billion tender given to Chinese firm Dongfang to replace a boiler at Mpumalanga power station Duvha. Losing bidders‚ Murray and Roberts and General Electric‚ which had put in much cheaper bids than the Chinese firm‚ approached the Johannesburg High Court to have the tender set aside. Price was supposed to be a factor in the choice‚ Eskom had said.