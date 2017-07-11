On Friday‚ the Mail and Guardian revealed that auditors SizweNtsalubaGobodo had reported Eskom to the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors due to serious irregularities in their financial statements.

Under the Auditing Profession Act‚ a reportable irregularity is financial reporting that covers up something that will cause a loss to the company‚ is fraudulent‚ could be theft or is an unlawful act or omission.

On Monday Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe told Bloomberg news agency the issues raised by auditors were regarding contracts given to a firm linked to the stepdaughter of former acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko.

The second issue raised was to do with the rehiring of Brian Molefe in May for three weeks before his reappointment was rescinded due to a public outcry.