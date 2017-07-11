Khoza has been among a few ANC MPs on support of party members to vote based on their conscious in the upcoming vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

She has since been subjected to a number of threats including a march to her house by the ANC Youth League.

Addressing a public debate in Cape Town on Tuesday night‚ she revealed that earlier on the day her daughter received the latest death threat.

"I never thought that they would escalate [this] to my children‚" she said.

Khoza said she received a message posted on her daughter's Facebook page and later an sms.

"I am really frightened. I can't lie. I don't mind if I have to face whatever because it's me who is taking the stand‚" she said.

She later showed reporters the messages sent to her daughter.

One reads:" Good morning. I'm [name withheld] and I'm from Cape Town. I work hand in hand with the people who wanna kill your mother. Your mother knows me but she doesn't want to hear me out‚ nor want me to assist her‚ in all she doesn't want to trust (sic)."

It goes on to say that the beautiful thing was that Khoza knew there were people who wanted to kill her but other comrades of hers "don't know that there is planning done to kill them too."