He warned the SACP to be prepared to endure insults‚ intimidation and all kinds of threats because those that want state capture and corruption to thrive‚ will not go down without a fight. They will "fight back hard" so the SACP must be prepared to continue the fight.

"We must tackle the second danger that we face and that real danger is the immediate threat that corruption and state capture can derail our revolution. We cannot tackle radical economic transformation if our state is captured and if corruption is allowed to fester. To the credit of the South African Communist Party‚ you have been very outspoken against corporate capture of the state and these matters of corruption‚" said Makhura.

Makhura‚ who is also the deputy chairperson the ANC in the Johannesburg region‚ said the ANC continues to face a real danger that has resulted in degeneration and failing to deliver on the dream and promise of a truly non-racial‚ non-sexist‚ united‚ democratic and prosperous society.

He said the SACP must lead the efforts to build a post-capitalist human civilisation in the country and accumulate motivated forces that are opposed to a world in which wealth and national resources are manipulated or controlled by a few.

"This is a struggle at a global level that we progressive forces must be part of. At a national and domestic level‚ our revolution faces serious challenges that must be confronted with the same clarity of thought‚ stoical discipline and steadfastness of principle that led to the triumph of the struggle against apartheid and colonialism‚" he added.

Makhura urged both the SACP and the ANC to mobilise other social forces that are opposed to corruption such as churches‚ students and academics. He said the inclusion of all these structure would ensure that the ANC succeeds in the fight against state capture and corruption in order to restore its organisational and ideological integrity.

- TimesLIVE