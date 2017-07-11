We need politicians who care‚ says Trevor Manuel

Manual was speaking at The Pretoria University's Gordon Institute of Business Science on Tuesday night alongside Nedbank CEO Mike Brown‚ and AngloGold Ashanti Chairman Sipho Pityana.

The former politician pulled no punches when he spoke of the corruption in the ANC.

He said to improve South Africa one had to ask: "How can we construct a political structure with men and women who care? That is the challenge. The role of the person who convenes that structure (the president] needs to believe in a caring government."

Manual said of his time in government "I have been privileged to be part of teams that care‚ teams that have been held accountable for their actions."

"Where heads of state pull you over and say I am not happy with what your[department] is doing."

He said the former government was different to the current one where the "order of the day was a head of state who demanded favours of people".

He also commented on the need for South Africa to grow an inclusive economy. Manuel said South Africa could create an inclusive economy by making leaders to account. Then he joked: "We don't even have a Public Protector who can go to court – without changing her mind."

He was referring to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's decision not to defend in court her controversial recommendation that parliament change the constitution in order to alter the SA Reserve Bank powers.