"Insofar as there are concerns about ensuring that we correct the wrongs and weaknesses of the organisation and also to ensure that we rebuild the trust and confidence of our people‚ I agree with that. But to say the ANC is at the edge of the cliff‚ we will disagree with that. We will fix the Africaan National Congress‚" said Mkhize.

"When we emerge at the end of December‚ we will emerge with a strong and united African National Congress that will be worth reinvigorating the trust and energy of all our people and we will be able to move forward. Whatever challenges that we are going through now‚ we all understand them but we are also working on the solutions to make sure that the African National Congress is part and parcel of this alliance with a stronger leadership of society‚" said Mkhize.

Mkhize was speaking on the sidelines on day two of the SACP's national congress at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg‚ east of Johannesburg.

However‚ during the delivery of his political report earlier‚ Nzimande said the ruling party has no appetite to rescue itself from its current state as divisions keep getting deeper and deeper.

"What state capture is doing is corrupting our organisations [and creating] money-based factionalism because there is mutual dependence between these parasites (Guptas) and factions in our movement who want to capture our organisations and deliver them to these parasites so that they accumulate and bring back money to drive factionalism in our democratic revolution‚" said Nzimande.