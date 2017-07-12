The Democratic Alliance wants Parliament to summon public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to explain her u-turn on her recommendation that the Reserve Bank's mandate must be changed.

DA spokeswoman on justice Glynnis Breytenbach said in a statement that she would be writing to the chairman of the portfolio committee of Justice and Constitutional Development‚ Mathole Motshekga‚ to request that he summon Mkhwebane‚ as she was accountable to Parliament.

In the recommendations of her report on Absa Bank‚ she says that the Reserve Bank's mandate needed to be changed from ensuring currency stability‚ to focusing on economic growth.

The recommendation resulted in several legal challenges‚ including opposition from the Treasury‚ the Reserve Bank‚ Absa and the Speaker of Parliament‚ Baleka Mbete. But this week‚ Mkhwebane announced that she would no longer be opposing those cases focusing on her Reserve Bank statements‚ admitting that she had made an error.

Breytenbach said her original statements had an impact on the value of the rand and could not merely be chalked up to "an honest mistake".

She said Mkhwebane either did not "fully understand her powers" or "she does not care to carry out her duties" in accordance with the Constitution.

- TimesLIVE