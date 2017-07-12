Guptas could see secret contracts

The Guptas had access to a plethora of sensitive and confidential financial contracts between multinational software vendor SAP and state-owned companies, The Times can reveal.

But yesterday the company denied it had paid millions as a "kickback" to a Gupta-owned business.

Leaked e-mails seen by The Times further shed light on the German-based SAP and the Gupta family's business activities. But SAP defended itself against accusations of making irregular payments to a Gupta-owned company to help secure a R100-million contract with Transnet.