'Guptas have bled SA dry': Cronin

SA Communist Party veteran Jeremy Cronin says the ANC is grappling with how to deal with the controversial Gupta family, who have had a parasitic influence on the party and the government.

Cronin, the SACP's outgoing first deputy general secretary, said the issue went to the very heart of the ruling party.

"The ANC is clearly hamstrung and paralysed in confronting the issue of the Guptas because it goes deep into the ANC itself."