Ramaphosa hits out at Bell Pottinger

"It is a matter of great concern that a public relations company comrades… from outside our country was able to so effectively poison the political discourse in our country [and] in our movement to drive their own personal narrow interest.

“It says much about our lack of political cohesion and ideological quality that this company‚ Bell Pottinger‚ was able to manipulate some of our own political concepts to spew division and confusion amongst us‚" Ramaphosa told delegates on day three of the congress.

"Some amongst us were so gullible‚ so believing… had so much faith in slogans that they crafted in London and were brought here to confuse us and they so held on these slogans as if they were prepared to die just for the slogans that were crafted by Bell Pottinger. It is a shame on us‚" said Ramaphosa to applause.

His remarks come less than a week after the SACP rejected an apology from Bell Pottinger‚ saying it was not good enough and that the company must be held accountable for its actions.