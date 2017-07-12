"We now know‚ without any shred of uncertainty‚ that billions of rand of public resources have been diverted into the pockets of a few. We also know taxpayers of this country also paid for a lavish wedding that took place in Sun City (North West) and we also know that these were resources that rightfully belonged to the people of South Africa‚" he said in a speech delivered in Boksburg‚ east of Johannesburg.

The deputy president's remarks follow recent revelations that state funds were allegedly channelled from a Free State dairy farming project to pay for a showcase wedding in 2013 of the Gupta brothers' niece.

Ramaphosa said these funds should have been used to build schools‚ roads‚ houses and provide for other community needs in the Free State agricultural sector.

He said he was convinced that these revelations were legitimate and didn't need to be authenticated in order to prove that indeed these were true. He called for the immediate establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry to look into allegations of state capture.

- TimesLIVE