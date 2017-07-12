We will not keep quiet on Gupta leaks: Ramaphosa
https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/a7pCV9e0-cWWRXqjQDeputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched a scathing attack on the Guptas‚ saying that he will not keep quiet when there are revelations implicating ANC members.
"When things are spewing up in our national discourse‚ we cannot turn a blind eye to these revelations nor can we keep quiet. We cannot keep quiet. We cannot under the weight of ever more disclosures become numb to what is happening in this country‚" Ramaphosa told delegates on day three of the SA Communist Party's 14th national congress.
"We now know‚ without any shred of uncertainty‚ that billions of rand of public resources have been diverted into the pockets of a few. We also know taxpayers of this country also paid for a lavish wedding that took place in Sun City (North West) and we also know that these were resources that rightfully belonged to the people of South Africa‚" he said in a speech delivered in Boksburg‚ east of Johannesburg.
The deputy president's remarks follow recent revelations that state funds were allegedly channelled from a Free State dairy farming project to pay for a showcase wedding in 2013 of the Gupta brothers' niece.
Ramaphosa said these funds should have been used to build schools‚ roads‚ houses and provide for other community needs in the Free State agricultural sector.
He said he was convinced that these revelations were legitimate and didn't need to be authenticated in order to prove that indeed these were true. He called for the immediate establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry to look into allegations of state capture.
- TimesLIVE
