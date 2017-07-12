The SACP invited Vavi and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) to its 14th national congress‚ as it eyes contesting elections independently of its ally‚ the ANC.

This is after the party played an integral role in Vavi and Numsa’s expulsion from Cosatu at the end of 2014.

Vavi and Numsa have gone on to form a new federation‚ Saftu‚ and are in the process of setting up a workers party to contest future elections.

"By openly supporting the expulsion of over 340‚000 metal workers [Numsa]‚ and then to stand idly by when hundreds of other unions members within Cosatu were summarily expelled for demanding an end to corruption‚ financial and political accountability and transparency by their union leaderships makes us doubt that any serious reflection has taken place‚" Vavi said in a letter to the party on Wednesday.

He said members of Saftu were "disbelieving and sceptical" of the SACP leadership.

Turning to the ANC succession race‚ Vavi accused the SACP of making the same mistakes it made in the run up to Polokwane when it supported President Jacob Zuma.

The party was again backing a faction and this time a "pro-capital candidate"‚ he said referring to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The SACP congress is debating state power and whether the party should contest elections apart from the ANC.

On Monday‚ first deputy general secretary Jeremy Cronin said the SACP was not necessarily looking at contesting elections solely behind its red flag but as part of a broad front.