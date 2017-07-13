The region held its elective conference this week and emerged with a decision to lobby branches to support Mkhize when nominations open in September.

The Mkhize slate also includes ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe and ANC Gauteng chairman Paul Mashatile.

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and former African Union chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma were seen as the front-runners in the race‚ but Mkhize’s entry is set to split support for both candidates in the party’s largest provinces‚ KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

This will be felt more keenly in an already divided KwaZulu-Natal which now has three presidential hopefuls‚ hailing from that province. These are Dlamini-Zuma‚ ANC policy chief Jeff Radebe - whose campaign suffered a setback after reports of his involvement in a sex scandal - and Mkhize.

The Alfred Nzo region wants Mkhize as president‚ Mantashe as chairman and for Mashatile to be accommodated in the top leadership‚ its regional spokesman Onke Diko told the Business Day.