Since their work for the controversial family‚ the firm has been hit with a barrage of complaints from political organisations‚ civic society‚ professional bodies‚ and ordinary South Africans through their social media pages as well as with complaints to PR regulators in the United Kingdom.

"It (last week's apology) uses 'white monopoly capital' as a narrative to cover a vast array of nefarious activities at the behest of‚ and in collaboration with‚ the 'Gupta syndicate' . . . The minor admissions made vindicate what we've been saying for almost two years - that the attacks on institutions such as the national treasury‚ and on individuals and their families was designed to malign them and create a distraction from the activities of the 'syndicate'‚" Gordhan told the Sunday Times.

Gordhan added that Bell Pottinger stood accused of collaborating in a systematic plan to capture the South African state as shown by both the studies by the academics and stated in the report by the South African Council of Churches.

"They went beyond image management or whatever they thought they were doing. You don't just cook up things or help to create fake twitter accounts and start labelling people. If you are just a PR agency‚ you don't get involved in that‚" he said.