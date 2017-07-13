Speaking at the SACP national congress in Boksburg on Thursday‚ Cronin told party delegates that with the ANC not guaranteed to obtain a clear majority in the 2019 general elections‚ the party could have a successful showing.

Cronin said while the ANC was likely to emerge as the largest party in 2019‚ its declining support put the chances of obtaining a clear majority at risk.

He said the SACP could not take the decision‚ in 2007‚ to contest elections because that could have "deepened local hostilities" - even leading to violence.

But there are concerns that the SACP may not be able to garner enough electoral support to capture power.

Cronin revealed that a Cosatu-funded shop steward survey "in the early 2000s" found that while the party's ideological and campaigning perspective "was highly appreciated"‚ only 6% of those surveyed expressed support for an "independent SACP electoral ticket".

Delegates‚ especially from Mpumalanga‚ made it clear through song that they wanted the SACP to contest elections independently.