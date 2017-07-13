CAD House is owned by President Jacob Zuma's son‚ Duduzane‚ and businesses linked to the Gupta's Sahara Group.

CAD House allegedly secured 10% of SAP's R100-million deal with Transnet as a commissioning fee.

Leaked Gupta emails also show how the controversial family gained access to highly confidential draft contracts between SAP and Eskom.

On Wednesday night SAP confirmed it had suspended four staff members over the allegations of impropriety.

“What I can say is that the computers of four SAP South African executives‚ who have been put on administrative leave‚ have been obtained for the investigation. We are working to recover this data effectively. We are looking at all elements‚ including emails‚" SAP executive board member Adaire Fox-Martin said on Thursday in a Skype interview.