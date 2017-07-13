WATCH: ‘Taxpayers being milked, not cows’ - Maimane visits Gupta-linked dairy farm
13 July 2017 - 12:19
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane visited the controversial Vrede dairy farm project in the Free State on Wednesday.
Maimane promised residents that he would help them find justice for being excluded from the Gupta-linked farm initiative.
"This project – which saw the Guptas rake in R184 million – was aimed at empowering local residents and boosting provincial agriculture through the establishment of a large scale dairy farm. Instead‚ the only beneficiaries have been the Guptas and their business partners‚" Maimane said in a statement.
Website launch special All Sunday Times articles
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP