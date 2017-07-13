Politics

WATCH: ‘Taxpayers being milked, not cows’ - Maimane visits Gupta-linked dairy farm

13 July 2017 - 12:19 By TimesLIVE

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane visited the controversial Vrede dairy farm project in the Free State on Wednesday.

Maimane promised residents that he would help them find justice for being excluded from the Gupta-linked farm initiative.

"This project – which saw the Guptas rake in R184 million – was aimed at empowering local residents and boosting provincial agriculture through the establishment of a large scale dairy farm. Instead‚ the only beneficiaries have been the Guptas and their business partners‚" Maimane said in a statement.

Maimane to visit Gupta-linked farming project

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane plans to visit the controversial Vrede dairy farm project in the Free State‚ which has been at the centre of ...
Politics
1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE: South Africa needs full disclosure on 'Gupta syndicate' - Pravin Gordhan fires salvo at PR firm

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has rejected the apology by London-based PR firm Bell Pottinger‚ which worked for the controversial Gupta ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Cyril's slam-dunk speech

Ramaphosa gives rapt SACP a damning indictment of the Zupta state
Politics
9 hours ago

How Guptas saved R2bn

Former Eskom board member advised family on how to pay reduced fine
News
9 hours ago

SAP suspends SA staff after allegations of Gupta kickbacks

Global software giant SAP has launched an anti-corruption investigation into allegations that its South African staff arranged kickbacks for a ...
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE: South Africa needs full disclosure on 'Gupta syndicate' - Pravin ... Politics
  2. Cyril's slam-dunk speech Politics
  3. OUTA coming for the Guptas and their banks Politics
  4. Gigaba plans selling some assets and partial privatisation of SOEs to pull the ... Politics
  5. Mbete should not preside over no-confidence debate‚ opposition parties say Politics

Latest Videos

Jumbo salvage: Elephant saved from ocean in bizarre rescue mission
‘Taxpayers being milked, not the cows’: Maimane visits Gupta-linked dairy farm
X