Ex-ANC Youth League leader's car peppered with at least a dozen bullets

At least a dozen bullets were fired from a high-powered rifle into a vehicle in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday evening, leaving three councillors fighting for their lives in hospital.

Former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa was one of the victims.

Police told TimesLIVE on Friday morning that at least two gunmen were involved in the attack on Magaqa and his colleagues, identified by KwaZulu-Natal ANC leaders as Nonsikelelo Mafa and Jabu Mzizi, in Umzimkhulu at about 6pm. The trio were at a shop in Ibisi village, near Magaqa's home. It was initially unclear if the ambush took place as they were entering or leaving the store.

SAPS spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the case was being investigated by the provincial organised-crime task team, given the high-profile nature of the shooting.

There had been six cases of apparent political violence in Umzimkhulu since April, including Thursday night's shootings, she said.