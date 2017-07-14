Ex-ANC Youth League leader's car peppered with at least a dozen bullets
At least a dozen bullets were fired from a high-powered rifle into a vehicle in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday evening, leaving three councillors fighting for their lives in hospital.
Former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa was one of the victims.
Police told TimesLIVE on Friday morning that at least two gunmen were involved in the attack on Magaqa and his colleagues, identified by KwaZulu-Natal ANC leaders as Nonsikelelo Mafa and Jabu Mzizi, in Umzimkhulu at about 6pm. The trio were at a shop in Ibisi village, near Magaqa's home. It was initially unclear if the ambush took place as they were entering or leaving the store.
SAPS spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the case was being investigated by the provincial organised-crime task team, given the high-profile nature of the shooting.
There had been six cases of apparent political violence in Umzimkhulu since April, including Thursday night's shootings, she said.
A senior ANC source said on Friday morning that Magaqa was "the worst off", while ANC KZN spokesman Mdu Ntili said all three were in a stable condition.
The source said that "about 15" shots were fired into the vehicle and it was a miracle that the three were not instantly killed.
"I don't know if the shooter was an amateur or what," the source said.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on Friday morning, Mbhele confirmed that a high-powered rifle was used in the attack.
"A number of bullets were fired into the vehicle," she said. "The attackers used a R1 rifle and a pistol. The driver was the one who was critically injured, and all three were taken to hospital for treatment."
Mbhele said that the motive for the attack was still being investigated.
KwaZulu-Natal community safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda and cooperative governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube were expected to visit the area on Friday.
"This is indeed a harrowing situation that is developing," Dube-Ncube said. "This is an attempt to sow fear and intimidation among public representatives in Umzimkhulu. We call on the police to swiftly investigate. An attack of this nature on elected public representatives is an attack on democracy itself."
