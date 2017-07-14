Gordhan rejects apology, calls it a 'pathetic cover-up'

"They went beyond image management or whatever they thought they were doing. You don't just cook up things or help to create fake Twitter accounts and start labelling people. If you are just a PR agency, you don't get involved in that," he said.

"They were attempting to legitimise and provide a rationale for the looting of state resources and divide our nation along racial lines and driving us [back] to our divided past. They were collaborating in undermining the good governance and constitutional structure and processes in South Africa, including in relation to cabinet appointments," he said.

Gordhan and his deputy at national Treasury Mcebisi Jonas, Absa CEO Maria Ramos and her husband Trevor Manuel, a former finance minister, as well as businessman Johann Rupert and several other companies and banks, all found themselves being targets of the campaign, which often took a personal note.