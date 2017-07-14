Here are this week's 5 most important reports on the #GuptaEmails
The Gupta e-mail leaks over the past months have painted an increasingly detailed picture of the family's relationship with and alleged influence over President Jacob Zuma and some Cabinet ministers, prompting an outcry over their alleged attempt to 'capture South Africa'.
All the reports in one place
Browse the full collection of our journalists' investigative reports into the leaked Gupta emails
New revelations point to campaigns by the family to divert attention from their business dealings, the alleged use of public funds and their political connections as well as questions over multibillion-rand contracts and alleged kickbacks to facilitate state deals with international business giants.
As the story develops, we have compiled a list of some of this week's most important stories into what the leaked #GuptaEmails have revealed.
