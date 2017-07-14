Politics

Here are this week's 5 most important reports on the #GuptaEmails

14 July 2017 - 11:11 By Timeslive
Indian businessmen, Ajay Gupta (L) and younger brother Atul Gupta, Oakbay (C) MD Jagdish Parekh (R) with Sahara director, Duduzane Zuma (Far Right). File photo
Image: Gallo Images

The Gupta e-mail leaks over the past months have painted an increasingly detailed picture of the family's relationship with and alleged influence over President Jacob Zuma and some Cabinet ministers, prompting an outcry over their alleged attempt to 'capture South Africa'.


New revelations point to campaigns by the family to divert attention from their business dealings, the alleged use of public funds and their political connections as well as questions over multibillion-rand contracts and alleged kickbacks to facilitate state deals with international business giants.

As the story develops, we have compiled a list of some of this week's most important stories into what the leaked #GuptaEmails have revealed.

EXCLUSIVE: South Africa needs full disclosure on 'Gupta syndicate' - Pravin Gordhan fires salvo at PR firm

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has rejected the apology by London-based PR firm Bell Pottinger‚ which worked for the controversial Gupta ...
Politics
1 day ago

Gordhan rejects apology, calls it a 'pathetic cover-up'

Bell Pottinger's 'pathetic cover-up' not enough considering the damage done
Politics
6 hours ago

How Guptas saved R2bn

Former Eskom board member advised family on how to pay reduced fine
News
1 day ago

SAP suspends SA staff after allegations of Gupta kickbacks

Global software giant SAP has launched an anti-corruption investigation into allegations that its South African staff arranged kickbacks for a ...
News
1 day ago

Home affairs minister confirms Guptas renounced Indian citizenships

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize has told Parliament that members of the Gupta family have submitted proof that they have renounced their Indian ...
News
1 day ago

