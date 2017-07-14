A rare interview with Thabo Mbeki caused a stir on Friday after the former president criticised the current administration and made revealing comments about his removal as the country's leader.

Mbeki told Power FM host Given Mkhari that his 2008 ouster was driven by lies within the ruling ANC.

"Lies were told to Juju (EFF leader Julius Malema) here by people whom Juju had no reason to disbelieve. Quite correctly‚ he believed them and acted accordingly. He discovered much later that he was lied to‚" Mbeki said in the televised interview.

The interview was conducted in front of a sizable audience‚ which included former ANC Youth League leader Malema‚ former finance minister Trevor Manuel and ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa.

Mbeki's criticism of his comrades did not go over well with many‚ who pointed out the former leader's own flaws under his rule.

Below are some of the views aired on Twitter.

So heated was the exchange that both #MbekiOnPower and #Thabo Mbeki were trending on the social media network on Friday morning.