'White monopoly capital - what is that?' asks Mbeki

“Avoid being driven by what appears to be popular opinion and sexist slogans. You have to look at the reality that you have to deal with. We are here today and we want to be there tomorrow‚ how do we get there?” Mbeki said.

“[You need] to avoid being caught by fashion. You must be able to justify the steps you are taking. Not on the basis that you are going to get a very good newspaper headline but because what you are going to say is going to produce positive results that you need.”

He then took his time to challenge the use of the slogan “white monopoly capital”.

“You’ve got some people talking about white monopoly capital. What is that? It is an abuse of a phrase‚ a term‚ a concept which was used in scientific economic literature [and] which talked about monopoly capital. In this sense …at the beginning of a capitalist system you have many firms‚ many small capitalists‚” Mbeki said.