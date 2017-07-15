ANC’s Makhosi Khoza warned ‘you have 21 days to live’
“This is what I go through everyday. Now I am told I have 21 days to live. I have reported to the police but nothing has happened!” Khoza posted on Facebook.
The death threats started after she spoke out against corruption‚ state capture and specifically President Jacob Zuma's administration.
Khoza is also among a few ANC MPs who have indicated their support for the notion that party members should vote based on their conscious in the upcoming vote of no confidence in Parliament against President Jacob Zuma.
She has since been subjected to a number of threats including a march to her house by the ANC Youth League.
Addressing a public debate in Cape Town on Tuesday night‚ she revealed that earlier that day her daughter had received a death threat.
"I never thought that they would escalate [this] to my children‚" she said.
Also on Tuesday‚ Khoza herself received a text message warning: “This time around you should do what is best for yourself.”
This was followed by a message stating “I will find and kill you” and another threat warning “You have 21 days before you die”.
The person then warned: “Vote against the motion and withdraw your statements and comments about the secret ballot. Do what is best for yourself and your family.”
She was further warned: “You have 20 days let (sic).”
