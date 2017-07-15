ANC’s Makhosi Khoza warned ‘you have 21 days to live’

She has since been subjected to a number of threats including a march to her house by the ANC Youth League.

Addressing a public debate in Cape Town on Tuesday night‚ she revealed that earlier that day her daughter had received a death threat.

"I never thought that they would escalate [this] to my children‚" she said.

Also on Tuesday‚ Khoza herself received a text message warning: “This time around you should do what is best for yourself.”

This was followed by a message stating “I will find and kill you” and another threat warning “You have 21 days before you die”.

The person then warned: “Vote against the motion and withdraw your statements and comments about the secret ballot. Do what is best for yourself and your family.”

She was further warned: “You have 20 days let (sic).”