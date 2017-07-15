Politics

If serious about going it alone‚ SACP should resign from Cabinet and Parliament: Holomisa

15 July 2017 - 16:46 By Timeslive
UDM president Bantu Holomisa
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Mary-Ann Palmer

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has questioned whether the SACP is really going to go it alone or whether its announcement that it will contest elections on its own is merely a "stage-managed ruse".

BREAKING: SACP to contest elections independently

The SA Communist Party will contest elections on its own.
Politics
4 hours ago

To prove that it was serious about the plan‚ all the party’s Cabinet ministers‚ MPs‚ MPLs and local councillors “should immediately resign to prevent access to Government monies and resources to bolster their campaigns”‚ he said.

“It would not be far-fetched to say this whole exercise is a stage-managed ruse to draw attention away from the lame African National Congress (ANC) leadership whose credibility is shot.

“The SACP is therefore stepping into the limelight to take the moral high ground‚ for now‚ and once the results are announced in 2019‚ the SACP and the ANC enter into a coalition government?” Holomisa asserted.

He added that only time would tell whether the SACP was serious about really separating itself from the ruling alliance.

- TImesLIVE

