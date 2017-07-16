“I am‚ however‚ tempted to cynically add that we now have a fourth‚ that of the privileged and protected Saxonwold plunderers of the resources of our land‚” he said.

As things stood‚ the only one of the three centres of constitutional power that was functioning properly was the judiciary‚ he added.

“Our executive‚ under the Presidents’ leadership‚ has long ceased to illustrate that they have a sworn duty to uplift and protect the lives of the poorest of the poor. When I use the term executive‚ or cabinet‚ I do not exclude a single member‚ whether he or she is a minister‚ or deputy minister‚ or part of the executive Presidency.”

Phosa said he stood by his words in the past that President Jacob Zuma had raped the economy.