Mbete will make decision on voting method in no-confidence motion before debate on August 8
Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete will make her decision on whether the vote on the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma will be held by way of secret or open ballot before the scheduled debate on the motion on August 8‚ her office said on Sunday.
Parties were given until last Friday to make their submissions to the Speaker stating their views regarding the appropriate voting procedure to be followed after the Constitutional Court ruled that the Speaker had the power to decide whether or not it could be held by secret ballot.
According to her spokesman‚ Moloto Mothapo‚ at the lapse of the deadline‚ nine of the 13 parties represented in the National Assembly had submitted views.
They are the African National Congress‚ Democratic Alliance‚ Economic Freedom Fighters‚ Inkatha Freedom Party‚ National Freedom Party‚ United Democratic Movement‚ Freedom Front Plus‚ African Christian Democratic Party and Congress of the People.
“Both the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance have indicated they will abide by the Speaker's decision‚ while the rest of the 9 prefer a secret ballot‚” Mothapo said.
“The Speaker has expressed her appreciation to the parties for their submissions which‚ considered together with a host of other factors‚ will assist her towards making her decision on the appropriate voting procedure.
“The Speaker will make her decision before the scheduled debate on the Motion of No Confidence in the President on 8 August‚” he added.
