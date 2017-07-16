Mbete will make decision on voting method in no-confidence motion before debate on August 8

Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete will make her decision on whether the vote on the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma will be held by way of secret or open ballot before the scheduled debate on the motion on August 8‚ her office said on Sunday.

Parties were given until last Friday to make their submissions to the Speaker stating their views regarding the appropriate voting procedure to be followed after the Constitutional Court ruled that the Speaker had the power to decide whether or not it could be held by secret ballot.