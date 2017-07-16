Nine parties want secret ballot in no-confidence motion

Nine opposition parties in the National Assembly want Speaker Baleka Mbete to agree to a secret ballot on the vote on a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

This comes after Mbete had given all parties until July 14 to submit their views on whether or not voting should be held in secret on the motion of no confidence.

The motion of no confidence is set for debate on August 8 and the voting method has attracted a lot of controversy as opposition parties have argued for a secret vote to protect ANC MPs who may vote for Zuma to go.