Phosa pleads with ANC MPs to vote with conscience on no-confidence motion

“To those‚ one single remark: It is not what you say‚ it is what you do‚ and have done‚ when all of this was happening‚ that will define your leadership when history looks back on your contribution. In the present‚ the electorate will hold you jointly responsible for the sickening waste of taxpayers’ money.

“I want to say as little as possible about my party’s representatives in Parliament. Future generations will look at your pronouncements and decisions and find them to border on the treasonous. I plead with you to vote with your conscience in the upcoming no confidence vote. Failure to do so will be a betrayal of the Constitution and all that it represents‚” Phosa said.