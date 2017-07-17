Divisions in the Western Cape ANC were laid bare on Sunday as two groups battled it out with song outside a venue where President Jacob Zuma met party leaders in a bid to mend cracks in the party.

Zuma was initially set to visit the Boland ANC region but‚ in a last-minute change of plans‚ he ended up meeting with the Dullah Omar region‚ the biggest in the Western Cape‚ which encompasses the Cape Town metropole.

Zuma is part of a top-six delegation that is currently in the province to deal with factions in the party.

The visit comes after four regions called for the disbandment of the provincial executive committee following a decision to sack the Dullah Omar regional leadership.

As Zuma was engaging with party leaders inside the venue‚ some ANC members were busy singing outside and brandishing posters.