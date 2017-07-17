This bombshell was dropped by expert witness Vanessa Burger of the Independent Community Activist for Human Rights and Social Justice advocacy group‚ speaking before the commission in Durban.

The commission is tasked with understanding the causes and possible solutions to ongoing political violence in KZN.

Under oath‚ Burger said that she had it on good authority that large amounts of money were recently collected in order to pay a hitman to carry out killings in Umzimkhulu. The amount was unspecified.

Evidence leader Bheki Manyathi asked Burger if she regarded the attempted murder of Magaqa last Thursday as one of those hits‚ to which Burger simply said‚ "Yes."

"The hitman was paid and he is still in Umzimkhulu. The three that were shot in Umzimkhulu [between April and last week] were killed by the same hitman‚" she said.

Burger said the weapon used was a state-issued R1 firearm.