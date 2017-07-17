Politics

Magwaza yet another ethical official forced to leave‚ says OUTA

17 July 2017 - 19:39 By Timeslive
Thokozani Magwaza.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) says its is concerned at the departure of SASSA CEO Thokozani Magwaza‚ describing it as yet another case of a hard-working and ethical official being forced to leave office.

“We read into this development that he was pushed out after his work environment was made unbearable with death threats‚ the tension with Minister Bathabile Dlamini‚ Magwaza’s closure of the minister’s lucrative workstreams and his attempts to get the Post Office to take over the social grants delivery‚” saId Dominique Msibi‚ OUTA’s portfolio director.

“Once again‚ as in many state entities‚ a hard-working ethical person has been removed. We trust that his good work will not be undone and that his replacement will work equally hard to address the maladministration and corruption within the social grants system.

“We trust the authorities will not appoint a compliant stooge who will simply go along with the minister’s original intention to have the social grants distributed at huge cost by a well-connected company‚ thereby paving the way for further looting‚” Msibi added. 

- TimesLIVE

