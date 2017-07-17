'Mbete‚ Mantashe ignored requests to protect Khoza after death threats' - DA
The Democratic Alliance said on Monday it would write to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to request VIP protection for Makhosi Khoza‚ a senior ANC member of parliament who has received death threats.
Zakhele Mbhele‚ the DA's Shadow Minister of Police‚ said ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu had written to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe regarding Khoza's safety. But to no avail.
"While the ANC-led government remains silent on Dr Khoza’s protection‚ despite her receiving many death threats‚ millions of taxpayers' money has been spent on protection for Jacob Zuma's intended successor‚ Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚" Mbhele said in a statement.
"Despite the fact that Dlamini-Zuma does not hold public office‚ she is still protected by the VIP Presidential Protection Unit as she travels around the country campaigning. The double standards are there for all to see."
Khoza has repeatedly said that she has been the victim of death threats after speaking out about her unhappiness with President Jacob Zuma's rule.
The pressure has been heightened ahead of a parliamentary debate on a motion of no confidence against Zuma.
- TimesLIVE
