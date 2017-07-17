Politics

'Mbete‚ Mantashe ignored requests to protect Khoza after death threats' - DA

17 July 2017 - 12:57 By Timeslive
Baleka Mbete
Baleka Mbete
Image: Supplied

The Democratic Alliance said on Monday it would write to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to request VIP protection for Makhosi Khoza‚ a senior ANC member of parliament who has received death threats.

Zakhele Mbhele‚ the DA's Shadow Minister of Police‚ said ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu had written to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe regarding Khoza's safety. But to no avail.

Sinking ANC guns for an outspoken MP - but aren't they meant to be feisty, curious and questioning?

Vultures seem to be circling over outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza. She's had death threats, her house has been picketed by the ANC Youth League, and ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

"While the ANC-led government remains silent on Dr Khoza’s protection‚ despite her receiving many death threats‚ millions of taxpayers' money has been spent on protection for Jacob Zuma's intended successor‚ Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚" Mbhele said in a statement.

"Despite the fact that Dlamini-Zuma does not hold public office‚ she is still protected by the VIP Presidential Protection Unit as she travels around the country campaigning. The double standards are there for all to see."

ANC’s Makhosi Khoza warned ‘you have 21 days to live’

Outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza continues to receive death threats‚ with one earlier this week warning her that she has just 21 days to live.
Politics
2 days ago

Khoza has repeatedly said that she has been the victim of death threats after speaking out about her unhappiness with President Jacob Zuma's rule.

The pressure has been heightened ahead of a parliamentary debate on a motion of no confidence against Zuma.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. SASSA CEO Magwaza’s contract terminated by mutual agreement: Minister Politics
  2. eThekwini Municipality denies political push to remove Metro Police boss Politics
  3. Hit on ANCYL's Magaqa can be traced back to Durban hostel: expert Politics
  4. Pityana calls for Zuma to face the law on eve of anti-state capture event Politics
  5. 'Mbete‚ Mantashe ignored requests to protect Khoza after death threats' - DA Politics

Latest Videos

Winter wonderland: Snow spotted around South Africa
Man stuck inside ATM slips 'please help me' notes
X