'Mbete‚ Mantashe ignored requests to protect Khoza after death threats' - DA

The Democratic Alliance said on Monday it would write to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to request VIP protection for Makhosi Khoza‚ a senior ANC member of parliament who has received death threats.

Zakhele Mbhele‚ the DA's Shadow Minister of Police‚ said ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu had written to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe regarding Khoza's safety. But to no avail.