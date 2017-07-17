Murder of politicians in KZN: Witnesses to testify in camera

Residents of the notorious Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, who are set to testify before the Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political violence in KwaZulu-Natal, are so terrified that they will give evidence in camera.

The commission, probing the underlying causes of the murder of politicians in the province, resumes today, with fresh evidence expected to shed light on the hostel's bloody history. The R15-million commission was set up by Premier Willies Mchunu last October. It began its work in March.