ANC Western Cape leadership will have to wait one more week to know of their fate after the party’s top brass failed to make a final decision following a two-day fact-finding mission.

Led by President Jacob Zuma‚ the ANC’s top six‚ accompanied by the party’s national working committee‚ on Sunday visited all six of the Western Cape regions.

On Monday‚ the party met with the Western Cape provincial leadership to discuss their findings.

They had visited the Western Cape in a bid to deal with the party’s division after leaders from four regions called for the disbandment of the provincial leadership.

The call was prompted by a decision by the provincial executive committee to disband the biggest region‚ the Dullah Omar region‚ which encompasses the Cape Town Metro.

But following the two-day visit‚ party leaders are still in the dark on whether the disbandment of the Dullah Omar region stands or if the PEC will be sacked.

Addressing the media in Cape Town following the meeting‚ secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said the party will need two more days to deal with the issues raised.

“The NWC is here now. We spent two days [and] we got feedback from the regions about the state and the health of the organisation‚” he said.

“Today we met the PEC where we got their own report after receiving the reports from the regions. We couldn’t finish our business because we wanted details‚ we didn’t want to suppress any ideas‚” added Mantashe.

He said next week they would listen to everybody and they didn’t want any member to feel distorted by the reports.

“We want to rebuild the ANC in the Western Cape and be strong enough to be a contestant that is serious in 2019 in this province‚” said Mantashe.

He said they were still in a process and would make a determination after their process was finished on the disbandment of the Dullah Omar region.

“There are many issues that have come through‚ that’s why we need two days here ...anything we do now will be mere speculation‚” he added.

This is a second time in just over a year that the party’s top brass has had to deal with division in the province.

Last year they installed caretaker NEC members when both provincial secretary Faize Jacobs and then chairman Marius Fransman were suspended owing to disciplinary matters.

Now divisions playing themselves out in the province are linked to the national ANC elective congress as the Dullah Omar region is seen to be backing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the next president while many in the PEC‚ including Jacobs‚ reportedly supported deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to take the top job.

