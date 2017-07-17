Parliament committee 'alarmed' by planned suspension of Water and Sanitation DG

“The suspension of the DG brings to five the number of senior management services members suspended at the department‚ which does not bode well for corporate governance at the department. The achievement of performance targets will also be at risk with so many drivers of the department’s strategy on suspension‚” committee chairman Mlungisi Johnson said.

Johnson said while the committee did not want to preempt internal investigations by the department‚ it was of the view that the current state of affairs at the department was undesirable.

The committee called for the urgent processing and finalisation of all disciplinary processes involving senior managers at the department to ensure that governance and strategic structures were revitalised.

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane announced at the weekend that she had given Mashitisho a notice of intention to suspend him.

She said Mashitisho should provide her with reasons why he should not be suspended on transgressions considered serious by the minister.

Ministerial spokesman Mlimandlela Ndamase did not give reasons for the planned suspension.

He said adherence to the principles of confidentiality was critical so as not to tarnish Mashitisho’s integrity.