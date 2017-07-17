The conference will be hosted by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and SaveSA‚ and is set to include about 400 delegates from about 100 civil society organisations.

It will also include ANC veterans‚ and MPs from various political parties‚ including the ANC.

Conference convener Mandla Nkomfe said the South African Communist Party — which decided at its national conference last week to contest elections on its own but has also said it will remain in the alliance — is also part of the process.

The conference marks an attempt to "recapture the state"‚ Kathrada Foundation director Neeshan Bolton told journalists at a media briefing on Monday.

This comes in the wake of the Gupta e-mail scandal and as law enforcement agencies appear paralysed to act on the revelations of the extent of the family’s influence over President Jacob Zuma’s administration.

It also comes ahead of a scheduled motion of no confidence in Zuma‚ to be held on August 8. National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete has yet to decide whether the vote will be an open or secret ballot.