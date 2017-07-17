SASSA CEO Magwaza’s contract terminated by mutual agreement: Minister

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini announced on Monday that she had agreed to terminate the services of South African Social Security Agency CEO Thokozani Magwaza.

“The Department would like to thank Mr Magwaza for the role he played as the CEO of SASSA and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Magwaza’s leaving Sassa comes amid reports that his life was under threat.

Magwaza is due to testify against Dlamini in a public inquiry about her role in the Sassa pension payment debacle.

Sassa spokesman Paseka Letsatsi said last week Sassa would be investigating the authenticity of the allegations.