Sisulu aims to restore dignity
Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has accepted the nomination of some ANC branches for the presidency of the ruling party.
Sisulu joins a crowded race to succeed President Jacob Zuma as ANC leader in December.
At least six branches of the ANC nominated Sisulu and she has publicly accepted, the SABC reported.
"I have agreed," Sisulu told the eNCA news channel in an interview yesterday, adding that she had a daunting task ahead to return the "dignity" of the ruling party and secure a majority in the 2019 general election.
Members of the ANC have pushed for the president to step down, as have alliance partners Cosatu and the SACP.
Zuma has denied wrongdoing.
With campaigning yet to start, Zuma has openly backed former African Union chairman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to whom he was once married, while Cosatu and the SACP have voiced support for his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, to succeed him.
The SACP at the weekend said it was mulling contesting the next general election on its own - a first for the party, whose leaders have been included in ANC-led cabinets since the end of white minority rule in 1994.
