Politics

Sisulu aims to restore dignity

17 July 2017 - 07:51 By Reuters
Lindiwe Sisulu. File photo.
Lindiwe Sisulu. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Lauren Mulligan

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has accepted the nomination of some ANC branches for the presidency of the ruling party.

Sisulu joins a crowded race to succeed President Jacob Zuma as ANC leader in December.

At least six branches of the ANC nominated Sisulu and she has publicly accepted, the SABC reported.

Cronin warns of 'gangster leadership' in ANC

The SA Communist Party is sceptical about the ANC's ability to end the current political crisis through leadership elections at its December ...
Politics
3 days ago

"I have agreed," Sisulu told the eNCA news channel in an interview yesterday, adding that she had a daunting task ahead to return the "dignity" of the ruling party and secure a majority in the 2019 general election.

Members of the ANC have pushed for the president to step down, as have alliance partners Cosatu and the SACP.

Zuma has denied wrongdoing.

Eastern Cape ANC puts Mkhize forward as a ‘third way’

A "third way" has emerged in the ANC succession battle as the Alfred Nzo region in the Eastern Cape raised the name of treasurer general Zweli Mkhize ...
Politics
3 days ago

With campaigning yet to start, Zuma has openly backed former African Union chairman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to whom he was once married, while Cosatu and the SACP have voiced support for his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, to succeed him.

The SACP at the weekend said it was mulling contesting the next general election on its own - a first for the party, whose leaders have been included in ANC-led cabinets since the end of white minority rule in 1994. 

Most read

  1. Water and Sanitation DG Mashitisho given notice of intention to suspend Politics
  2. Scopa says death threats against Sassa CEO are an orchestrated campaign Politics
  3. DA wants South Africans to tell the KZN Health MEC to leave Politics
  4. Icasa consults on data costs Consumer Live
  5. SACP’s Mapaila submits affidavit against Zuma to intelligence watchdog Politics

Latest Videos

Winter wonderland: Snow spotted around South Africa
Man stuck inside ATM slips 'please help me' notes
X