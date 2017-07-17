Website with links to Guptas shut down

An outraged internet user is ensuring websites peddling the idea of white monopoly capital are shut down.

Martin Peake, a UK citizen who grew up in South Africa, said he would not stop until the websites he believed incited racial hatred and are linked to the Guptas are shut down.

On Friday his campaign resulted in the Internet Service Providers' Association suspending the website www.blackopinion.co.za.

The website is linked to the Black First Land First lobby group and featured stories attacking "white monopoly capital" and calling the SA National Editors' Forum members racist.