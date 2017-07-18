Did Sassa CEO jump or was he pushed?

Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza has resigned after death threats and public clashes with Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, raising questions over whether he may have been pushed out of the grant provision agency.

Magwaza's resignation, after a year at the helm of the SA Social Security Agency, came within hours of a strongly worded statement by parliament's standing committee on public accounts chairman Thembi Godi.

He called on government to protect Magwaza from the "brazen lawlessness by a criminal gang of rent seekers who want to intimidate Mr Magwaza out of his job".