EFF student leader places rats at Mandela’s feet

While politicians across the country were painting clinics and giving to the poor ‚ the president of the Economic Freedom Fighter Student Command‚ Peter Keetse‚ chose to take rats - some dead‚ some alive - and place them at the feet of the Nelson Mandela statue in Sandton City.

He explained his reasons for doing so to TimesLIVE.

“We have long diagnosed issues of the people of Alexandra. There was once incident that happened where a child was eaten by rats. The story was there but nothing was done for the people of Alexander and their conditions.

“They [people] have said here is the man who is celebrated internationally and when you check just next door [in neighbouring Alexandra] the situation is worse than it was in 1994. It is deteriorating each and every day. Nothing is being done with that condition. It is always about the question of land.