Mokonyane's DG faces suspension over 'tender disagreements'

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has given her director-general, Dan Mashitisho, notice of her intention to suspend him from duty.

She said Mashitisho should explain why he should not be suspended.

Her spokesman, Mlimandlela Ndamase, would not give reasons for the proposed suspension on the grounds of protecting Mashitisho's integrity.

City Press reported on Sunday that Mokonyane had cited his alleged failure to finalise the terms of reference of investigations into departmental tenders.

The newspaper said that, according to two senior executives, Mashitisho had refused to sign an authorisation for a law firm to investigate a number of contracts awarded by the department. It claimed Mokonyane wanted a law firm to be appointed without standard procurement procedures being followed.

The chairman of parliament's standing committee on public accounts, Themba Godi, said the intention to suspend Mashitisho pointed to a conflict of interest between him and his minister.

He said there was a campaign against directors-general.

SA Social Security Agency CEO Thokozani Magwaza has since resigned from his position.