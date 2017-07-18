Parliament will be providing security to ANC MP Makhosi Khoza after a police security assessment determined that a security threat exists against her.

In April‚ Khoza received death threats while the Public Service and Administration Committee‚ which she chairs‚ was conducting an oversight visit at health facilities in Mpumalanga.

Khoza was advised to submit a report to the Speaker‚ Baleka Mbete. The report was submitted by ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu.

Spokesman for Parliament‚ Moloto Mothapo said: "After processing the report internally‚ to consider the appropriate course the institution should take‚ the Speaker referred the matter to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further handling. SAPS conducted a security assessment and submitted its report‚ with recommendations‚ on Thursday 13 July‚ for consideration by Parliament’s Executive Authority - the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces. The security assessment confirmed that a security threat existed and that appropriate support must be provided to Dr Khoza."

He said Parliament was working with the police to ensure that the "two institutions collaboratively provide the necessary support to Dr Khoza as soon as possible".

Khoza has been the target of several other death threats since April‚ mostly because of her outspoken stance on President Jacob Zuma and corruption within the ANC.

Earlier on Tuesday‚ Khoza called for Zuma to step down during the Conference for the Future of South Africa event in Johannesburg.

Last week she posted screen grabs of sms threats she had received in which she is warned that she has 21 days to live if she supports the motion of no confidence against Zuma next month. She has said her daughter has also been threatened.

"Parliament once again condemns the threats against Dr Khoza and further urges the police to leave no stone unturned in apprehending the culprits. Such actions attempt to interfere with the institution’s Constitutional function of carrying out its oversight duties‚" Mothapo said.

- TimesLIVE