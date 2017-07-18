Recapture army on the march: Broad alliance to meet to test anti-JZ waters

The first steps in building a new "broad front" against state capture will be taken at a conference on the future of South Africa at the Rhema Church in Randburg today.

The conference will be hosted by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and Save SA, and is set to include about 400 delegates from about 100 civil society organisations.

It will also include ANC veterans and MPs from political parties, including the ANC.

Conference convener Mandla Nkomfe said the SA Communist Party is also part of the process.