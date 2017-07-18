SABC acting CEO James Aguma is on Tuesday expected to appear before a disciplinary hearing after being suspended in May by the SABC's interim board.

He is accused of providing false information under oath during the disciplinary proceedings brought against former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Aguma has also been accused of tender irregularities and fruitless and wasteful expenditure during his tenure.

His supporting affidavit in Motsoeneng's disciplinary hearing stated that he had given Motsoeneng permission to hold the controversial press conference that ultimately led to Motsoeneng being sacked.

Tuesday is day three of the disciplinary hearing‚ but it will be Aguma's second appearance as he missed the first one on June 29‚ according to SABC legal representative Sandile July.

The hearing‚ chaired by Professor Taki Madima SC at Werksmans Attorneys in Sandton‚ was postponed to obtain further information from the public broadcaster on the nature of the charges Aguma faces.

It is not yet clear whether or not journalists will be granted permission to be part of the proceedings as it has previously been behind closed doors‚ unlike Motsoeneng's hearing.

Both Aguma and his attorney Osborne Molatudi could not be reached for comment.