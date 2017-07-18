SACP leader Mapaila reveals all on 'lying' Zuma

"I've noticed many lies being said by the president. That is why I can confirm now [in] public, for the first time, that I've deposed an affidavit against the president with the inspector-general of intelligence.

"[This is] because he had gone to court to refute the fact that when he was removing Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas he used the intelligence report - and he had briefed us [on] that.

"And I couldn't understand how could he tell us the truth and lie to the public."

Mapaila was speaking on Sunday night in a TV panel discussion.

It is not known if Mapaila's affidavit forms part of an investigation into the intelligence report cited by Zuma. Both his party and the DA have reported the matter to the inspector-general.

"I had to take that step because I felt it was important that we must bring him to the commitment of our movement. Our movement has always been a truthful movement," Mapaila said.