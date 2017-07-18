Arguing before the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing‚ Professor Taki Madima SC‚ at Werksmans Attorneys in Sandton on Tuesday‚ Aguma’s lawyer‚ Osborne Molatudi‚ argued for almost two hours that this would be an unfair hearing as his client was not given proper communication about the intention of the additional charges.

"We see this as victimisation‚ no doubt. Nowhere in any of this correspondence will you find that the SABC that 'we are reserving their right to conduct further investigation which may result in further charges being brought’‚" argued Molatudi.

"The question as to whom‚ by whom and by when should you make those representations but what is important is that when you conduct an investigation which may or may not warrant a suspension of an employee‚ is that upon conclusion of that investigation‚ you will satisfy yourself that you have the charges and immediately proceed to charge the employee‚" Molatudi further argued.

Aguma was suspended in May by the SABC's interim board after being accused of providing false information under oath during the disciplinary proceedings brought against former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

He is also been accused of tender irregularities and fruitless and wasteful expenditure during his tenure.